Telekom Ag Deutsche Sells 189,670 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.49, for a total transaction of $30,819,478.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 681,236,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,694,166,982.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $30,800,511.30.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total transaction of $30,701,882.90.

On Monday, March 25th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $30,533,076.60.

On Friday, March 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 186,704 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $29,971,593.12.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $30,529,283.20.

On Monday, March 18th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total transaction of $30,548,250.20.

On Friday, March 15th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $30,756,887.20.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $31,069,842.70.

On Monday, March 11th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.48, for a total transaction of $32,058,796.80.

On Friday, March 8th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $32,008,120.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $161.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

