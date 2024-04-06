Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Truist Financial

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Loop Capital raised Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Tempur Sealy International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.71.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $53.70 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $57.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.26.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 13.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,924,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,661,000 after buying an additional 108,801 shares during the last quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,198,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,316,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,096,000 after buying an additional 68,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

