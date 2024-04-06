The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of THG stock opened at $130.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.85. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $138.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 138.52 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.62. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 361.71%.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,612 shares in the company, valued at $473,677.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,998,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,725,000 after buying an additional 250,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 29,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

