The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $157.38 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.84. The company has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,825,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 67,490 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,594,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

