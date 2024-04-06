Thomas J. Seifert Sells 15,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $1,423,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 338,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,124,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET opened at $96.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.56. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cloudflare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 453,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,927,000 after purchasing an additional 265,281 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,534,000 after purchasing an additional 740,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.