TIAA Trust National Association Buys 227 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.47.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,647,967.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,993. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at $7,647,967.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,840 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,869 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $328.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $335.83. The company has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

