TIAA Trust National Association Buys 608 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 88.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.64. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

