TIAA Trust National Association Cuts Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in American International Group were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $77.71 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average of $67.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Bank of America cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.47.

In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

