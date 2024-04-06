TIAA Trust National Association Cuts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,504.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Prudential Financial stock opened at $115.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.22 and a 52-week high of $118.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.10.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

