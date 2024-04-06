TIAA Trust National Association Grows Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in CDW were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of CDW by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of CDW by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $255.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.23 and its 200-day moving average is $224.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

