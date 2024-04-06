TIAA Trust National Association Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in General Motors were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in General Motors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in General Motors by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in General Motors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

General Motors Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $46.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.57%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

