TIAA Trust National Association Purchases 457 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 251,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,411,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,126,000 after acquiring an additional 188,812 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 32,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $28.23 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.