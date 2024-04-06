TIAA Trust National Association Purchases Shares of 2,756 American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $626,296.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $222,476.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $626,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,746 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

American Financial Group stock opened at $132.56 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.22 and a 12-month high of $137.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.80.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.26%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

