TIAA Trust National Association Sells 1,018 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 270.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,511,000 after acquiring an additional 827,253 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 248.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,787,000 after buying an additional 371,020 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,430,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,292,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after buying an additional 31,280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $203.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $162.48 and a 1 year high of $205.99.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

