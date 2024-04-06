TIAA Trust National Association Sells 1,227 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,078,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,330 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,791 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Crown Castle by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,046,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,030,000 after purchasing an additional 118,306 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $100.78 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $136.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 180.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

