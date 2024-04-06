TIAA Trust National Association Sells 1,830 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHO. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of PHO opened at $65.55 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

