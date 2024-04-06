TIAA Trust National Association Sells 231 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,856,016.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,707,334 shares of company stock valued at $975,567,112 in the last ninety days. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $132.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.18. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $136.16.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DELL shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

