TIAA Trust National Association Sells 335 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,835 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $165,640,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,818,000 after buying an additional 1,289,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.1 %

TEL stock opened at $144.65 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

