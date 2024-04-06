Timothy Goyder Buys 1,000,000 Shares of DevEx Resources Limited (ASX:DEV) Stock

DevEx Resources Limited (ASX:DEV – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Goyder acquired 1,000,000 shares of DevEx Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$285,000.00 ($185,064.94).
DevEx Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 15.13 and a quick ratio of 4.75.
About DevEx Resources
