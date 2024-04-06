Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Citigroup

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $116.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Toll Brothers from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.80.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TOL stock opened at $125.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.66. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $57.09 and a fifty-two week high of $130.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $5,942,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $5,942,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,770,122.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,702,950. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,039 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $128,982,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,949,000 after acquiring an additional 793,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,216,000 after purchasing an additional 772,849 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

