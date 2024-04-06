Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $102.34

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 102.34 ($1.28) and traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.26). Transense Technologies shares last traded at GBX 100.50 ($1.26), with a volume of 2,526 shares.

Transense Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £15.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 913.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 102.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 102.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

About Transense Technologies

Transense Technologies plc develops and supplies specialist sensor systems. It operates through two segments: Translogik and SAWsense. The company offers tire inspection tools for vehicle fleet operators, tire suppliers, and service centers to measure and digitally capture safety-critical tire inspection data; radio frequency identification tags for asset tracking, as well as to prevent tire theft and cloning; and advanced sensor solutions for accurate non-contact measurement of torque, force, pressure and temperature for aerospace, electric motors and drives, industrial machinery, and high-performance automotive sectors.

