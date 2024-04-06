Travelers Companies’ (TRV) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $206.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $230.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,766,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,288,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,650 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $282,593,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 215.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,378,000 after purchasing an additional 626,837 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after purchasing an additional 623,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

