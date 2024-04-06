Travis D. Stice Sells 30,000 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $204.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.70. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $205.02.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $3.08 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.32.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

