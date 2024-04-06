True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.90

Shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UNGet Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.90 and traded as high as C$9.18. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$9.03, with a volume of 34,745 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNT.UN. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$8.65 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$11.25 to C$10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$8.05 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

True North Commercial REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.67. The company has a market cap of C$137.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.50.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

