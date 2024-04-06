True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.90

Shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.90 and traded as high as C$9.18. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$9.03, with a volume of 34,745 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on TNT.UN. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$8.65 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$11.25 to C$10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$8.05 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on True North Commercial REIT
True North Commercial REIT Price Performance
True North Commercial REIT Company Profile
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than True North Commercial REIT
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.