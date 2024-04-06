True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.90

Shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.90 and traded as high as C$9.18. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$9.03, with a volume of 34,745 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNT.UN. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$8.65 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$11.25 to C$10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$8.05 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.67. The company has a market cap of C$137.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.50.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

