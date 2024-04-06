Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC increased their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $38.09 on Friday. Truist Financial has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Truist Financial

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.