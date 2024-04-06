Trust Point Inc. Acquires New Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,124 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 23,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 13,474 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Maximus during the third quarter worth about $2,709,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Maximus during the third quarter worth about $5,951,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Maximus during the third quarter worth about $2,262,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Maximus during the third quarter worth about $471,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maximus Stock Performance

Maximus stock opened at $81.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.74 and its 200-day moving average is $80.78. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $89.69.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $671,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,124 shares in the company, valued at $430,159.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

