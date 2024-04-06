Trust Point Inc. Acquires New Stake in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 2.4% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PWSC shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at PowerSchool

In other news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $61,854.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 492,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,477.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 15,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $317,620.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,141,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,435,108.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $61,854.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 492,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,477.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,535 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $21.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.31. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.35 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. Equities analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PowerSchool Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

