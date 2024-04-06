Trust Point Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,717 Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Progyny from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $35.39 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $269.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $37,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 83,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,835.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $37,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 83,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,835.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 71,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $2,694,081.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,517 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,287. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

