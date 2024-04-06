Trust Point Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,536 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,536 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,280.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $31,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

