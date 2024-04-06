Trust Point Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,610 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 100.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,821,000 after acquiring an additional 48,891,984 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 96.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,114,000 after acquiring an additional 19,576,719 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Copart by 84.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Copart by 79.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Copart by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,582,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,494,000 after purchasing an additional 513,244 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $56.55 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.78 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24. The firm has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

