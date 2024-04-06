Trust Point Inc. Buys New Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Ally Financial by 337.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average of $32.09. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $41.56.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

About Ally Financial

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

