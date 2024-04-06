Trust Point Inc. Buys New Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Get Exelon alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 98.8% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelon by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. Exelon’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXC

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.