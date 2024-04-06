Trust Point Inc. Buys Shares of 1,259 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $508,684,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $132,163,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,762,000 after buying an additional 253,324 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.67.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $267.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $297.25 and a 200-day moving average of $366.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.92 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

