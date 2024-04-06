Trust Point Inc. Buys Shares of 6,887 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.12.

SCHW opened at $71.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $72.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.86.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

