Trust Point Inc. Invests $374,000 in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 792.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,954.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $3,345,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,942. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Trading Up 0.5 %

DCI stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.54.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

