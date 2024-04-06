Trust Point Inc. Invests $377,000 in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,286,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,273,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $586,805,000 after buying an additional 25,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 756.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after buying an additional 2,690,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,952,000 after buying an additional 46,997 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,638,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LSTR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.55.

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $187.97 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.13 and a 52-week high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.57 and a 200-day moving average of $183.81.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

