Trust Point Inc. Makes New $462,000 Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644,054 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $231,020,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $53.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average of $58.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

