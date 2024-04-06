Trust Point Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. American Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $101.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

