Trust Point Inc. Makes New Investment in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,187,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,396,000 after buying an additional 42,235 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 70,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 464,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,120,000 after buying an additional 198,623 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,025,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,670,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $72.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.55. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.25 and a 12-month high of $77.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $128.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.33 million. Analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCRI. StockNews.com upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

