Trust Point Inc. Takes $388,000 Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 48,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jabil by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Jabil by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 82,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of JBL opened at $140.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.48 and a 12 month high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.75%.

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at $228,121,271.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,483 shares of company stock worth $10,961,761 over the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBL. Argus downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

