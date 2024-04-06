Trust Point Inc. Takes $463,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG opened at $388.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.92. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.04 and a 1-year high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.20.

View Our Latest Report on ISRG

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.