U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on USB. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.93 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.65.

Shares of USB stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

