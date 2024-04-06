Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $77.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 53,976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,887,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.