UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stolper Co acquired a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in UGI by 316.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 136,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,271,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,255,000 after acquiring an additional 781,929 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 644.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 209,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 181,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the third quarter worth $1,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UGI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE:UGI opened at $25.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $35.47.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.18%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

