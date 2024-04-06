UMB Bank n.a. Buys 195 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 19.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.67.

Charter Communications Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $267.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.49. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.92 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.