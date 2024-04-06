UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 59.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 108.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.08.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

BellRing Brands stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $62.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.08.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $430.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BellRing Brands

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $57,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.