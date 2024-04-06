UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,508 shares in the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,058 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,128,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,284,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SCHP opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.36. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $54.09.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0756 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

