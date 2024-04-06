UMB Bank n.a. Grows Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2,550.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after buying an additional 655,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,832,000 after buying an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 879.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,231,000 after buying an additional 199,875 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,696,000 after buying an additional 195,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after buying an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,806.15.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI stock opened at $1,501.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,627.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,512.25.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

