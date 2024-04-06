UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,851,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,720,000 after purchasing an additional 112,482 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,633,000 after buying an additional 28,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after buying an additional 1,561,804 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,048,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,765,000 after buying an additional 63,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,052,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,313,000 after buying an additional 73,127 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

TEAM opened at $196.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.53, for a total transaction of $2,089,340.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,752,310.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $594,158.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 171,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,296,180.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.53, for a total value of $2,089,340.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,752,310.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,159 shares of company stock worth $63,281,052. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

