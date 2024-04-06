UMB Bank n.a. Has $171,000 Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

SBA Communications stock opened at $213.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $267.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.40 and a 200-day moving average of $222.33.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 85.03%.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.38.

About SBA Communications



SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

